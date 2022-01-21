Proud moment for Indian Film Fans: Jai Bhim, Marakkar Movies Nominated for Oscar

The latest buzz is that Hero Suriya's brainchild project, Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's periodic drama, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simha (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), has been nominated as the best feature film from Indian film category.

Competing with other 274 films, these are nominated for the prestigious Oscar nominations. It is, in fact, a proud movement for the fans of Suriya and Mohan Lal, as well as to the whole Indian film lovers. The speculations have already started that at least one of these films will win the prestigious Oscar.

As per the official sources of information, the nominations will begin on January 27, and the last date will be on February 1. However, the final nominations will be officially revealed on February 8, 2022. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony venue will be on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.