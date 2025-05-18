Puneet Issar expresses disappointment over silence of big celebs on ‘Operation Sindoor’

Veteran actor Puneet Issar has voiced strong criticism against the silence of many Bollywood celebrities on the ongoing Indo-Pak conflict.

In a candid conversation, Issar expressed his disappointment over the lack of public support for the Indian army from influential figures in the entertainment industry. Puneet told IANS, “I am very saddened that many people are silent. Why are we silent? We should not be. Because today, you march with a candle in your hand, you carry bags, and you do many things, but when it comes to praising the Indian army, you remain silent.” He urged his fellow Indians to put the nation first, stressing, “First, we are Indians. Our country should be first. Our nation should be first. And we should stand united.”

Issar also highlighted the recent drone attacks on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, praising the Indian army’s efforts in thwarting the threat without any damage. “At least one tweet, one message, should have been made. Some Pakistani and Punjabi singers and actors have spoken up, and that’s good, but everyone should do it,” he added.

The 'Mahabharat' actor also criticized those who remain neutral or show support for Pakistan, describing it as support for a “terrorist country.” Issar called on all Indians to reconsider their stance and prioritize national pride and unity.

“Why shouldn’t we proudly say that we are Indians and support our Indian army? When there is an earthquake anywhere in the world, India is the first to send aid, yet some continue to support a terrorist country. Every Indian should think about this. What is the big deal in this? I would like to tell my friends, You should be proud of your culture, of your culture, of being an Indian,” he remarked.

He also praised Operation Sindoor, commending the Indian army’s swift and effective response in safeguarding the nation.

“I am proud to say that I am an Indian. And I respect the strength of our army, our defense force. I bow to them. The praise that they have given, that we are living peacefully in our country today, is the result of their hard work. And we have proved to the world that we have repelled every attack of any traitorous country in Pakistan. This is commendable. And I salute our armed forces, our army, our air force, and our navy,” stated Issar.

Bollywood celebrities have recently come under fire for their silence on Operation Sindoor, drawing criticism from both fans and industry insiders. Aamir Khan, for instance, faced backlash after posting about Operation Sindoor just hours before the launch of his film trailer, with many accusing him of poor timing.

Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also criticized for not speaking up about Operation Sindoor and other important national events. Similarly, Salman Khan attracted negative attention after tweeting about the India-Pakistan ceasefire and then deleting the post.