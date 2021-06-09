Puri Jagannath and his Bollywood plans

Puri Jagannadh who recently tasted success with 'iSmart Shankar' movie is currently busy with 'Liger' movie starring Vijay Devarakonda. As per the latest reports, Puri is in talks with Bandla Ganesh for Pawan Kalyan. Also, Puri Jagannath is in talks with Karan Johar for a series of projects.

Though Puri is not ready to come up with pan-Indian projects anytime soon, Karan Johar is convinced with Puri Jagannath's work in 'Liger' movie and asked Puri to stay back in Bollywood. But, Puri Jagannath has a bunch of scripts ready after wrapping up 'Liger' and doesn't want to stay only in Bollywood.

The star director is in talks with a couple of other actors down South. However, Puri is yet to arrive at a conclusion on his next, that will take off after Liger. The shoot of Liger will resume as soon as the lockdown ends.