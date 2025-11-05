‘Purushaha’ FL promises a fun-filled family superhero comedy

In today’s film industry, strong promotions are as vital as the film itself, and the makers of the upcoming entertainer Purushaha have nailed it with their creative marketing. Produced under the Kalyan Productions banner and presented by Battula Saraswathi, the film marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan, son of producer Battula Koteswara Rao. Directed by Veeru Vulavala, Purushaha also stars Sapthagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar in key roles.

After intriguing audiences with a series of posters, the makers unveiled the much-awaited first look, launched by acclaimed director Srikanth Odela. The poster presents the three male leads in quirky superhero avatars—each symbolizing unique elements like a pigeon, a love emblem, and scissors—against a stormy backdrop that hints at their dynamic entry. Despite their heroic powers, the trio hilariously finds themselves helpless before their wives, setting up a lighthearted take on married life.

The witty tagline, “Brahmachari Bhartha Kavalani Nirnayinchukunna Tharvatha Jeevitham Yuddhabhoomigaa Maaruthundi” (“After deciding to become a husband from a bachelor, life turns into a battlefield”), perfectly captures the film’s comedic essence.

Featuring a talented supporting cast including Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and Vaishnavi Kokkura, the film promises a complete family entertainer. With music by Shravan Bharadwaj and cinematography by Satish Muthyala, Purushaha is gearing up to offer audiences an engaging, laughter-packed experience in theaters soon.