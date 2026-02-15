‘Purushaha’ second single captures a young college girl’s silent love

The upcoming Telugu film Purushaha continues to build strong buzz with the release of its second single, reinforcing its image as a rooted, relatable slice-of-life entertainer. Built around the humour and emotional rhythms of everyday married life, the film promises a warm, honest narrative that connects easily with audiences. Backed by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the film marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula and is directed by Veeru Vulavala.

After the chart-topping success of the first single “Jaali Padedevvadu”, sung by Oscar winner M. M. Keeravani, the makers unveiled the second song at Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women. The romantic track beautifully captures a young college girl’s silent love — her deep admiration for her beloved, cherished quietly from a distance, without the courage to confess her feelings.

Lyricist Ananta Sriram pens the song with poetic sensitivity, expressing the ache of unspoken love, while composer Shravan Bharadwaj adds a classic, soulful musical texture. The song is elevated by the graceful vocals of Chinmayi Sripaada, whose voice brings warmth and emotional depth. Rayancha Kokkuri delivers a strong screen presence, while Pavan Kalyan Battula impresses with the restrained dignity of his performance.

With cinematography by Satish Muthyala, editing by Koti, and art direction by Ravibabu Dondapati, Purushaha is currently in post-production, with the release date set to be announced soon. The song release has further boosted anticipation, positioning the film as a feel-good romantic entertainer with strong musical appeal.