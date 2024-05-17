Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
‘Pushpa 2’ shoe drop step hooks social media influencers
The release of the first single from “Pushpa 2,” titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa Raj’ composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has sparked a viral sensation. Praised for its peppy music, catchy lyrics, and Allu Arjun’s signature swag, the song has captured the attention of fans and social media users alike.
Allu Arjun himself delighted fans by showcasing the #ShoeDropStep, a dance move featured in the song. The step, though seemingly simple, demands impeccable balance and coordination as dancers drop and retrieve their shoe while maintaining a single-leg stance. The #ShoeDropStep has quickly gained traction on social media, with Instagrammers and dance choreographers alike attempting to replicate the move. Prem Rakshit, renowned for his work on ‘Naatu Naatu,’ conceptualized the song’s choreography, with Vijay Polaki and Sresht Varma handling the dance composition. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sukumar, “Pushpa 2” is slated to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience.