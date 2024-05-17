‘Pushpa 2’ shoe drop step hooks social media influencers

The release of the first single from “Pushpa 2,” titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa Raj’ composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has sparked a viral sensation. Praised for its peppy music, catchy lyrics, and Allu Arjun’s signature swag, the song has captured the attention of fans and social media users alike.

Allu Arjun himself delighted fans by showcasing the #ShoeDropStep, a dance move featured in the song. The step, though seemingly simple, demands impeccable balance and coordination as dancers drop and retrieve their shoe while maintaining a single-leg stance. The #ShoeDropStep has quickly gained traction on social media, with Instagrammers and dance choreographers alike attempting to replicate the move. Prem Rakshit, renowned for his work on ‘Naatu Naatu,’ conceptualized the song’s choreography, with Vijay Polaki and Sresht Varma handling the dance composition. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sukumar, “Pushpa 2” is slated to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience.