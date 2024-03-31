‘Pushpa 2’ teaser getting ready as a b’day treat for fans

The much-awaited sequel of the year, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by director Sukumar, is all set to hit screens worldwide on August 15, 2024.

In an exciting announcement made via the film's official social media channels, it was revealed that the highly anticipated teaser of “Pushpa 2” will be unveiled on April 8, 2024, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday. The team teased fans to brace themselves for an exhilarating experience, describing the teaser as "mind-blowing" after witnessing the final cut.

“Pushpa 2” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including FahadhFaasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadeesh, and others, in pivotal roles. Produced on an epic scale by Mythri Movie Makers, with the musical maestro Devi Sri Prasad crafting the tunes, anticipation for the sequel has reached fever pitch among fans worldwide.

As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the teaser, expectations are high for “Pushpa 2” to surpass the success of its predecessor and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.