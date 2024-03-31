  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Pushpa 2’ teaser getting ready as a b’day treat for fans

‘Pushpa 2’ teaser getting ready as a b’day treat for fans
x
Highlights

The much-awaited sequel of the year, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by director Sukumar, is all set to hit screens worldwide on August 15, 2024.

The much-awaited sequel of the year, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by director Sukumar, is all set to hit screens worldwide on August 15, 2024.

In an exciting announcement made via the film's official social media channels, it was revealed that the highly anticipated teaser of “Pushpa 2” will be unveiled on April 8, 2024, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday. The team teased fans to brace themselves for an exhilarating experience, describing the teaser as "mind-blowing" after witnessing the final cut.

“Pushpa 2” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including FahadhFaasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadeesh, and others, in pivotal roles. Produced on an epic scale by Mythri Movie Makers, with the musical maestro Devi Sri Prasad crafting the tunes, anticipation for the sequel has reached fever pitch among fans worldwide.

As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the teaser, expectations are high for “Pushpa 2” to surpass the success of its predecessor and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X