Pushpa is one of the upcoming films in Telugu, which is carrying a positive buzz in the film industry. Stylish StarAllu Arjun is playing the lead role in the film. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine. Sukumar is the film's director. The film is having a release in multiple languages and the Kerala release is going to be special.

Allu Arjun is called Mallu Arjun by the fans in Kerala and Pushpa will have a record release in Kerala. According to the reports from the Mollywood trade, Allu Arjun fans are planning to hold a record number of special shows in Kerala on the film's release day.



As per the buzz, around 40 fan shows will be held across the state on the release day, which never happened in the actor's career. The arrangements are underway for the same.



Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film which will hit the screens on 17th December.

