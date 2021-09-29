‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ to hit theatres on Nov 12

Tollywood box office is getting busy as the mainstream Telugu biggies are locking theatrical release dates.

We have a plate full of films lined up for release in this Dussehra season. Now, Ananda Deverakonda starrer "Pushpaka Vimanam" has locked its release date.

The film will be releasing in theatres on the 12th of November. "Pushpaka Vimanam" has Anand, and "Saanve Megghana" in the lead roles and it is going to be comedy drama with an interesting plot.

The film is directed by debutante Damodhar and Anand Devarakonda will be seen as a government school teacher.

Pushpaka Vimanam is produced by Govardhan Deverakonda, Vijay Dashi, and Pradeep Errabilli. The promotions of the film are going to kickstart soon.2