Radhika Sarathkumar Backs Vijay Sethupathi in Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Controversy

A controvesial debate is going on over a biopic being planned on Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan. The movie is titled '800' and was announced sometime back.

While some people are opposing the participation of Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor citing the reason that it would hurt the sentiments of Tamilians, senior actress Radhika has phoo phooed them saying such people are simply jobless.



Senior Kollywood actress Radhika Sarath Kumar has rendered full support to the actor. She has also said not to weigh politics and entertainment in the same balance.



The actor, whose reaction was little pungent in her tweet has stated "People who are asking Vijay Sethupathi not to act in the Biopic are jobless people. Moreover, Muralitharan is working as the chief coach for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.



One of the owners of this team is a Tamilian and belongs to politics. Why isn't questioning this? "Even though Sunrisers and Sun TV proprietors are having political connections they can professionally and clearly manage politics, sports, and Entertainment. Likewise why our cinema industry people should not view entertainment from political angle" was the actors contention in her tweet.

