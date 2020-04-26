Raghava Lawrence's Help To Film Dancers

Hero, Choreographer and Director Raghava Lawrence made a generous donation of Rs 5,75,000 to poor dancers who are suffering due to lack of work in these tough times. Lawrence deposited Rs 25,000 to each for 23 poor dancers (10 from Hyderabad, 13 from Chennai) directly to their bank accounts. Raghava Lawrence said that he feel responsible to help those whose life depends on dance facing dire situation.

Raghava Lawrence who made a name for himself in dance, once again showed his big heart by lending a helping hand to fellow dancers who are in need.