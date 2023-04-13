Raghava Lawrence's Rudhran Release Date Is Locked

Raghava Lawrence is in the best phase of his career… Being multi-faceted, he also directs movies apart from being the lead actor. At present, he is busy with P. Vasu's Chandramukhi 2 movie which has Kangana Ranaut as the lead actress. Off late, he also shared the new poster of the Rudhran movie and unveiled the release date of this action thriller.

Along with sharing the release date, he also wrote, "Breaking the Barriers & Winning in Style. Enjoy the MASS ACTION FAMILY ENTERTAINER #Rudhran from tomorrow in theatres!!"



Lawrence looked terrific in the release date poster with an intense look standing in a ship!

Off late, he also launched the audio of the Rudhran movie and on that special occasion, he announced the news of adopting 150 children and promised to provide them a good education. He shared the pic with those children on his Twitter page and shared this good news with all his fans…

I'm extremely happy to share the news of adopting 150 children and provide them with education as a new venture from rudhran audio launch. I need all your blessings #Serviceisgod 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lSwns10Grs — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 11, 2023

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun also applauded his great service and wrote, "RESPECT" in the comments section!

Speaking about Rudhran movie, it will hit the theatres tomorrow and it is directed by Kathiresan and has Priya Bhavani Shankar as the lead actress.

Coming to Chandramukhi 2, this movie has an ensemble cast of Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Vadivelu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Ravi Maria, Srushti Dange, TM Karthik and Suresh Menon. It is being directed by P Vasu and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.