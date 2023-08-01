Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Rahman shares exciting news for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ fans
Highlights
The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently shared some exciting news for fans of the “Ponniyin Selvan” franchise.
The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently shared some exciting news for fans of the “Ponniyin Selvan” franchise. He took to social media and announced that the Part A of the Original Soundtrack (OST) for “Ponniyin Selvan” will be released soon, but did not specify a date.
On the professional front, the composer has “Genie,” “KH 234,” “RC 16,” “Gandhi Talks,” “Lal Salaam” and other projects in his pipeline.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS