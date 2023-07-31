Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM

Live
Just In
Rahul Bhat is currently revelling in the tremendous success that 'Kennedy' has been achieving. The film continues to make waves on the international circuit with another illustrious premier and has now, also earned a well-deserved nomination at the prestigious IFFM.
Expressing his delight over this exciting news, Rahul enthused, 'Kennedy' has undoubtedly been the most creatively challenging and stimulating project of my career. I am absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming appreciation the film has been receiving. Heartfelt congratulations to Anurag for his nomination in the best director's category for 'Kennedy' at IFFM. We are so stoked to take the film to Melbourne. A director is the backbone of any film, and in Anurag's case, he has poured his heart and soul into every scene, making the screenplay come alive and the dialogues resonate deeply. My portrayal of Kennedy wouldn't have been possible without Anurag's insightful vision. The character, at times, gave me knots in the chest because of its diabolical arc but then that's how you grow as an actor. Absolutely looking forward to the film's premier in Melbourne.
'Kennedy' is an enthralling neo-noir thriller film, masterfully written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. This movie marks the third collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat, following the success of 'Ugly' and 'Dobaaraa.' The film has already wowed audiences at prestigious festivals like the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the Sydney Film Festival, and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.