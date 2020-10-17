Rahul Dev reveals what disappoints him

Actor Rahul Dev has been in the industry for over 20 years. From movies to web shows, he has explored almost all mediums. However, he is still not satisfied with his journey.



Rahul revealed, being from Delhi, what disappoints him is the fact that he has never been offered roles in the films that are based in North India.

"I would be lying if I say that I am satisfied with my journey. There's still a long way to go. I really want to do good roles, especially the roles based in North India. I am from Delhi and I speak fantastic Hindi. It feels disappointing sometimes when makers do not cast me for such roles. I have done so many films down South. Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam -- I have done so many films in these languages. If directors down South can find Tamil/Telugu nativity in me, how difficult is it to imagine me in UP or Bihar?" Rahul wondered.

He is optimistic, though. "A lot of films are being made on subjects prevailing in North India. I hope I get to work in these films. I just want to keep working hard and try new roles," added Rahul, who is currently seen essaying the role of a cop in the Zee5 web show "Poison 2".