Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar tie the knot!

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married on Friday. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits as they greeted the media.

Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga. The couple also greeted the media and distributed tweets.

The newly-married couple has been sharing glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media. From engagement to haldi ceremony, followers have been gushing over the special moments of the couple.

In an unusual trend, they will have the sangeet ceremony on Saturday, a day after their wedding. The dance choreography has been done by Sumit Khaitan.

In an earlier interview, Sumit had revealed that the couple is fun to choreograph and very enthusiastic. He had told IANS: "The experience has been positive because both of them are full of life. Rahul is very expressive and Disha is an amazing dancer. I must say they are quick learners. They have been very accommodative and sweet. They don't have any tantrums and try to understand the options we give them. They are happy to understand what we want to teach them and very comfortable and adjusting. They have really liked my choreography and said that it is catchy and cheerful, which is really encouraging."