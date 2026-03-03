Mann announces helpline to assist people stranded in Gulf

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline number to assist Punjabis stranded in affected countries following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, assuring them all possible help.

Stating that the state government is in constant touch with the Centre to ensure their safe and prompt return, CM Mann said Punjab will extend full support and cooperation to those stuck in the strife-torn Middle East.

“The state government is constantly in touch with the Government of India to ensure the safe and prompt return of those stuck. Due to the conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline. If any person or their family is stranded in these countries, they can call on these numbers,” he said.

“People can call 0172 2260042 and 0172 2260043, or send a WhatsApp message to +91 94787 79112, if any kind of help is required,” the CM said. Reiterating the government’s commitment, CM Mann said, “We are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the stranded people as soon as possible.” Expressing solidarity with the families of the youth and students stuck in Gulf countries, he said, “The state government stands firmly with these families in this hour of crisis.” He also urged the Centre to intervene for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in the Middle East.