Kashmir witnesses protests against Khamenei’s killing

Srinagar: Freshprotests rocked several parts of Kashmir on Monday over the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with authorities placing curbs on the movement of people and throttling mobile internet speeds.

This is the second day that Kashmir valley has witnessed protests over the killing of Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel early Saturday. Officials said the protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of the city here, and in Pulwama town in south Kashmir. Scores of protesters gathered in these areas, which have a large Shia population, and marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

In some areas, the security forces used mild force to disperse the protesters. In view of the protests, severe restrictions have been placed on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir. The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk has been sealed with barricades erected all around it, officials said. A large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors.

The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Concertina wires and barricades have been placed at important intersections leading into the city, they said.

Similar curbs have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the valley. The restrictions come in the backdrop of a one-day strike call given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. “We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness,” the Mirwaiz said. The MMU strike call was supported by several political parties, including opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Large-scale protests led by Shia Muslims broke out in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital Lucknow, to condemn the killing of Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack.

Terming Khamenei’s ‘martyrdom’ a huge loss to humanity and the silencing of a strong voice for their rights, the protesters held a demonstration at the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow to condemn the “cowardly act” of the US and Israel.