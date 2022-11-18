Raj Tarun opens up about 'Aha Na Pellanta'

Raj Tarun, who has seen block-busters in his early stages with his films "Uyyala Jampala", "Kumari 21 F" has now shifted his gear to OTT platforms. He is coming with a rom-com web-series "Aha Na Pellanta" sharing screen space with Shivani Rajashekar. The film is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and Judah Sandhy is scoring music to it. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Raj Tarun shared his experiences of "Aha Na Pellanta". Let's have a look into it.



How is it working in 'Aha Na Pellanta'?

'Aha Na Pellanta' is one of the project which is very close to my heart. The crew of the film, the story, everything made me very comfortable. Shivani is one of my closest friends from the past five years. We are planning to work together from so long but it didn't materialise. I am very happy that it happened with 'Aha Na Pellanta.' Really, very happy with the output which has came out.

What was the first thought when you heard the script? What made you to choose this character?

It's not just about the character, it's about the whole script. I enjoyed the script while narration itself. And the narration was done, I said I will do it. After giving my nod, I was thinking of ways to do justice to the character. I tried to give my best.

How was it working with Shivani Rajashekar and Aamani?

Aamani garu is a senior actor, she's been there in the film industry for long. She is a great actress. While acting with her, you will be forced to do multiple retakes. You have to be extra cautious while working with the seniors. You need to push yourself and give your best. Shivani is a fine actress too. She performed very well. While you are working in such a competitive environment, you will push yourself to give your best, which will help you learn a lot more, and you will learn more about yourself in that process. I had a great time working with them.

In the trailer, you have shown catching a girl idol at the 'Balrasala' event? In real life, what is the thing you holded?

I really don't know and I never got an idea of asking it. But surely, after this, I need to call my mom and ask about it.

What's the reason behind switching to an OTT Platform?

I honestly didn't think whether it was going on OTT platforms or the big screens. Where there is a good script, everyone will give their best like the director does his best and the actor will do his best. So be it a movie or a web series or an OTT film, the hard work behind making it remains the same. It didn't make any difference for me while shooting. And the only thing is that the story is long which can't be reduced to 2:30 hours or 3 hours like the movie format. So, we made it an eight-episode series.

Your movies like "Uyyala Jampala" and "Kumari 21 F" attracted the audience with their content. Do you think that "Aha Na Pellanata" will have the same vibe?

Yes, definitely, this series has the same vibe as those movies, which you can sit and watch with your friends and family. But the story is different from those movies, but everyone can vibe into it.

The title "Aha na Pellanta" was one of the blockbusters of Rajendra Prasad. Is there any reason behind particularly choosing this title?

That movie was a classic and this is like completely different from that movie. There is nothing particular in choosing that title. We just thought the title will suit our theme exactly and finalised it.

You have said many times, that direction is you ultimate goal. So, when are you grabbing microphone?

Yeah, direction is my passion and I love to do it. But right now, I can't afford two years of my time for directing the movie because of my commitments. So, when the time comes, definitely will say action-cut.

How has your journey been so far? What are your upcoming projects and what can your fans expect from your next movies?

Presently I am working on three movies, which are going to release in theatres only. The details about the movies will be revealed soon.

I have had a great time since my debut movie till now. Like I said earlier, there is nothing more important in my life than movies. I wish I could work in the movies till my last breath.