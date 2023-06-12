Live
- KCR arrives in Jogulamba Gadwal, will inaugurate collectorate
- Mizoram seeks Rs 10 cr from Centre for relief to displaced people from Manipur
- Asia leads as nanometer chips redefine semiconductor industry
- We need global cooperation on AI, global AI safety summit soon: Rishi Sunak
- Uttar Pradesh to celebrate yoga week from June 15 to 21
- India, UAE central banks discussions on rupee-dirham trade progressing very fast: Goyal
- Explained: Why some people are affected differently by Covid-19 infection
- 'Two-wheeler taxis can't run in Delhi for now', SC stays Delhi HC order
- Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more
- Novak Djokovic returns to ATP No. 1 with his 23rd Slam title; Iga Swiatek stays at WTA No. 1
Rajamouli reveals is favorite political leader
Telangana Minister of Health, Medical & Family Welfare T Harish Rao and India’s numero uno director Rajamouli
Telangana Minister of Health, Medical & Family Welfare T Harish Rao and India’s numero uno director Rajamouli were the special guests at the inaugural ceremony of “Little Stars & She Women and Children Hospital” in Banjara Hills on Sunday. The 130-bed capacity hospital provides obstetrics and gynecological services with added super specialties in pediatrics.
Speaking at the event, Rajamouli said he is a big fan of Harish Rao. The “RRR” director went on to reveal that he had visited Nagpur by road around a decade ago and that he noticed a drastic stark difference in the development of Harish Rao’s constituency Siddipet and the neighbouring constituency. He said he became a fan of Harish Rao since then.
And Harish Rao heaped praises on Rajamouli for taking Telugu cinema to the global stage through his Oscar-winning movie, RRR. “Rajamouli’s movies always inspire patriotism and social responsibility among audiences. I congratulate him on the Oscar and wish him more success in future,” the minister said. Harish Rao also revealed how Rajamouli and his friend have been providing free medical services for poor children over the years.