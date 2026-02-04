Rajasekhar’s commanding FL look from Sharwanand’s ‘Biker’ unveiled

Charming Star Sharwanand’s upcoming film Biker continues to generate strong buzz, emerging as one of the most anticipated releases following its striking first glimpse. Promoted as a first-of-its-kind motor racing–based adventure drama, the film has now grabbed attention once again with the unveiling of veteran actor Dr. Rajasekhar’s character glimpse, marking his grand return to the silver screen.

Dr. Rajasekhar is seen as Bullet Sunil, a legendary motor racing champion whose remarkable achievements have gone largely unnoticed by the Indian sports establishment. The glimpse reveals that despite participating in over 100 races and clinching 57 victories, Sunil’s success remained overshadowed by the country’s overwhelming obsession with cricket. The narrative traces his emotional and determined journey to reclaim his identity and earn the respect long denied to him.

Looking fit, charismatic, and commanding, Rajasekhar brings gravitas and emotional depth to the role, making it a significant milestone in his career. His performance is further strengthened by a solid supporting cast, with Shashank and Atul Kulkarni playing crucial roles in the story.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by UV Creations, Biker promises high technical finesse and strong production values. Sharwanand’s physical transformation, impactful screen presence, and the already popular chartbuster song featuring Malavika Nair have pushed expectations higher. With the latest glimpse intensifying excitement, Biker is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 3, 2026.