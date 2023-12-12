Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth is in complete josh after the remarkable success of “Jailer.” The actor has shifted gear towards the eagerly anticipated “Thalaivar 170,” which is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Now, the film again makes headlines. As it is Rajinikanth’s birthday today, the film’s team has officially announced that they will unveil both the movie’s title and a teaser today in the evening at 5 PM.

This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and others in pivotal roles. Lyca Productions is spending bucks on this cinematic spectacle to give a grandeur experience. Anirudh Ravichander, who gave a blockbuster album to Superstar with ‘Jailer’ is again crooning tunes.