  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM

Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
x
Highlights

Superstar Rajinikanth is in complete josh after the remarkable success of “Jailer.”

Superstar Rajinikanth is in complete josh after the remarkable success of “Jailer.” The actor has shifted gear towards the eagerly anticipated “Thalaivar 170,” which is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Now, the film again makes headlines. As it is Rajinikanth’s birthday today, the film’s team has officially announced that they will unveil both the movie’s title and a teaser today in the evening at 5 PM.

This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and others in pivotal roles. Lyca Productions is spending bucks on this cinematic spectacle to give a grandeur experience. Anirudh Ravichander, who gave a blockbuster album to Superstar with ‘Jailer’ is again crooning tunes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X