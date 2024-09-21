Rajinikanth expresses his confidence on ‘Vettaiyan’ at film’s audio launch

Superstar Rajinikanth expressed optimism about his upcoming film Vettaiyan - The Hunter during its audio launch in Chennai. The highly anticipated movie, set for release on October 10 during Dussehra, is produced by Laika Productions and directed by K.E. Gnanavel.





At the event, Rajinikanth thanked Laika Productions and acknowledged the efforts of his co-stars, including Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati. He discussed the pressures of following a successful film, noting the importance of a "magical" element for achieving lasting success. After the hit Jailer, he paused script reviews until being introduced to Gnanavel by Soundarya Rajinikanth, who was impressed by Gnanavel’s acclaimed film Jai Bheem.









Rajinikanth praised Gnanavel's unique storytelling style and stressed the need to blend their creative visions. He also highlighted the significance of Amitabh Bachchan's involvement, calling it an honor to work alongside a legendary figure. Rajinikanth encouraged the younger generation to appreciate Bachchan's legacy.



In turn, Bachchan expressed pride in collaborating with Rajinikanth, describing him as a remarkable individual. Director K.E. Gnanavel reflected on the unexpected opportunity following Jai Bheem and thanked Soundarya Rajinikanth for encouraging him to create a compelling narrative.

Music director Anirudh expressed enthusiasm for Rajinikanth's intense character, while Manju Warrier spoke of her admiration for the superstar and the film's collaborative spirit. The head of Laika Productions celebrated the company's decade-long journey and commended Rajinikanth's resilience throughout the project.

Cinematographer S.R. Kadir emphasized the film's potential impact, attributing its anticipated success to Rajinikanth's star power combined with Gnanavel's vision. As Vettaiyan approaches its release, excitement continues to build for this engaging cinematic experience.