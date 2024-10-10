Rajinikanth's ‘Vettaiyan’ Smashes Advance Booking Records with Rs 10.9 Crore Sales

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’ is creating a buzz in the film industry with impressive advance bookings, indicating its potential for box office success. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film has already garnered an impressive Rs 10.96 crore in India through pre-release ticket sales. This action drama, which tackles the sensitive issue of extrajudicial killings, is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024.

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, the film's advance booking has shown robust numbers, with the Tamil version alone raking in Rs 10.2 crore. The Telugu version followed with Rs 74 lakh, while the Hindi version collected Rs 93,000. Altogether, the advance booking for ‘Vettaiyan’ now stands at Rs 10.9 crore in India. With the addition of blocked seats, the total advance collection has soared to Rs 17.39 crore at the domestic box office.

‘Vettaiyan’ has generated remarkable pre-release business, primarily due to the star power of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The film's theatrical business is reportedly valued at Rs 73 crore, which adds to the mounting expectations surrounding its release. For ‘Vettaiyan’ to achieve hit status, it will need to surpass Rs 160 crore in share or Rs 300 crore in gross revenue worldwide.

Rajinikanth's collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar in their previous venture, Jailer, proved to be a massive hit, collecting over Rs 600 crore globally. This successful partnership adds further anticipation to ‘Vettaiyan’ as fans eagerly await another blockbuster.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes not only Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan but also prominent actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The diverse talent in the cast is expected to contribute significantly to the film's appeal across different audiences.