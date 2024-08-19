Live
- Thorough probe needed in Rs 2,000 crore WazirX digital asset theft: Experts
- SAFF U20 C'ship: Monirul’s lone goal helps nine-men India see off Bhutan's challenge
- Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens
- Ramya Pasupuletitalks about her experience working for ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’
- Global spending on AI to reach $632 billion in 2028: Report
- Mythri Movie Makers ‘8 Vasanthalu’ nears completion
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th
- CBI arrests NCL officials, own DSP after busting bribery racket in MP
- Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
Just In
Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th
Lyca Productions is preparing for a grand cinematic event with the highly anticipated release of Vettaiyan (Thalaivar 170), starring Superstar Rajinikanth.
Lyca Productions is preparing for a grand cinematic event with the highly anticipated release of Vettaiyan (Thalaivar 170), starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, known for his socially impactful narratives, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 10th. This Pan-Indian venture marks Gnanavel's prestigious collaboration with Rajinikanth and reinforces the successful partnership between Lyca Productions and the legendary actor.
Vettaiyan is the fourth collaboration between Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth, following the blockbusters 2.0, Darbar, and the recently released Lal Salaam. The film also reunites Rajinikanth with music director Anirudh Ravichander, their fourth collaboration after the musical hits Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.
Produced by Subaskaran, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shares the screen with Rajinikanth for the fourth time, alongside Manju Warrier, FahadhFaasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, all making their debut alongside the Superstar. Rohini and Abirami also play pivotal roles.
With post-production in full swing under Lyca Productions Head GKM Tamil Kumaran, Vettaiyan promises a grand cinematic experience, releasing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, captivating audiences across India.