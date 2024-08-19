Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th

Lyca Productions is preparing for a grand cinematic event with the highly anticipated release of Vettaiyan (Thalaivar 170), starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, known for his socially impactful narratives, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 10th. This Pan-Indian venture marks Gnanavel's prestigious collaboration with Rajinikanth and reinforces the successful partnership between Lyca Productions and the legendary actor.





Vettaiyan is the fourth collaboration between Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth, following the blockbusters 2.0, Darbar, and the recently released Lal Salaam. The film also reunites Rajinikanth with music director Anirudh Ravichander, their fourth collaboration after the musical hits Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.



Produced by Subaskaran, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shares the screen with Rajinikanth for the fourth time, alongside Manju Warrier, FahadhFaasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, all making their debut alongside the Superstar. Rohini and Abirami also play pivotal roles.

With post-production in full swing under Lyca Productions Head GKM Tamil Kumaran, Vettaiyan promises a grand cinematic experience, releasing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, captivating audiences across India.