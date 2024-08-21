Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettayan’& Suriya’s‘ Kanguva’set for box office clash

A major box office clash is brewing in Kollywood this October as two of the industry's biggest stars, Rajinikanth and Suriya, are set to compete head-to-head. Studio Green recently announced that Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, will have its grand release on October 10th. Gnanvel Raja, the film's producer, expressed confidence that no other movie would challenge their release across any language, making it a significant event for fans and the industry alike.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Lyca Productions announced that Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Vettayan would also hit theaters on the same day, October 10th. This sudden announcement has sent shockwaves through the industry, raising concerns among distributors who now face the daunting task of allocating enough theaters for two major films releasing simultaneously.

The simultaneous release of Kanguva and Vettayan presents a significant challenge. Theaters typically struggle to accommodate multiple major releases on the same day, as it limits the number of available screens and showtimes for each film. Had there been at least a one-day gap between the two, theaters could have adjusted showtimes based on initial audience reactions, potentially easing the competition.

Adding to the intense competition, Kannada star Dhruva Sarja’s film Martin is set to release just one day later, on October 11th. While Sarja may not have the same level of market reach or star power as Suriya or Rajinikanth, the buzz surrounding Martin has been growing, particularly after the release of its trailer, which has garnered significant attention.

With three high-profile films vying for audience attention within a span of two days, October promises to be a pivotal month for Kollywood. Fans of Rajinikanth and Suriya are eagerly awaiting the showdown, while industry insiders are watching closely to see how this clash will play out at the box office.



