Rajnikanth meets Rishab Shetty amidst 'Kantara' mega success

Mumbai: As his film 'Kantara' received a roaring response, filmmaker-actor Rishabh Shetty met superstar Rajinikanth to celebrate the success of the movie.

Recently, Rajnikanth heaped praises on the film and the lead actor Rishab as he said: "The unknown is more than the known."

"No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale films," and added: "Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director and actor".

Recently, Hombale films took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures of Rishab Shetty and Rajnikanth.

A picture speaks louder than a thousand words and it was a joyous moment for the 'Master and his Apprentice' and that's what Hombale wrote for them.

In the caption, they penned down 'Master and his Apprentice' engaged in an insightful conversation!

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature.