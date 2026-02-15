‘Rakasa’ secures massive overseas theatrical release across 350+ screens worldwide

Rakasa is set to make a strong global impact as Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures officially acquires the film’s overseas theatrical rights. The film will release across more than 350 theatres in key international markets, including the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia, marking a significant global push and positioning the project as a major international theatrical event rather than a limited overseas release.

The large-scale rollout reflects growing confidence in the film’s overseas market potential, particularly across diaspora-driven territories. Known for expanding its international distribution footprint, Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures has strategically aligned with the film to ensure wide reach, strong visibility, and a coordinated global launch.

Since the announcement of its title and the release of its first glimpse, Rakasa has built steady digital traction, with the teaser clocking 1.8 million views across platforms. The strong online engagement has translated into tangible market confidence, culminating in this wide overseas acquisition. Currently in post-production, the team is refining the edit, background score, sound design, and visual texture to align with the film’s theatrical vision.

The film stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the film is produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures, with music by Anudeep Dev.

With overseas distribution locked and global visibility rising, Rakasa heads into its worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026, carrying strong international momentum and growing anticipation.