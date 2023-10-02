Rakesh Varres 'JITHENDER REDDY' mysterious posters raises curiosity

Live
Rakesh Varre, who gained popularity with movies “Baahubali“ and “Evvarikee Cheppoddu” is known for taking on challenging roles.
Rakesh Varre, who gained popularity with movies “Baahubali“ and “Evvarikee Cheppoddu” is known for taking on challenging roles. Recently, released mysterious posters with the name JITHENDER REDDY, raised curiosity about the character and the film's title. In one of the intriguing posters, the character is shown sitting in front of group, leaving people curious about the actor's identity and the unique storyline. The posters feature a dynamic character but didn't reveal the hero's name, leaving the audience in suspense.
Rakesh Varre seems to be playing a role of a leader, and the mystery surrounding his character is generating excitement. The director, Virinchi Varma, who made waves with his earlier projects, anticipates a blockbuster with this intriguing story.
Director: Virinchi Varma
Producer: Muduganti Ravinder Reddy
Co-Producer: Uma Ravinder
Executive Producer: Vani Sri Podugu
DOP: V S Gnanashekar
Music Director: Gopi Sundar
Cast: Rakesh Varre, Subba Raju, Shriya Saran.
PRO : Madhu VR