Anant National University Hosted the 7th Convocation with Dr Sridhar Vembu as Chief Guest

Recently Anant National University recently hosted the 7th Convocation, conferring degrees on 299 students from the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Architecture, Master of Design, Anant Fellowship in Sustainability and Built Environment, MSc in Sustainability and Built Environment and Anant Fellowship in Climate Action. Padma Shri awardee and Chief Scientist and Co-founder of Zoho Corporation, Dr Sridhar Vembu, was the Chief Guest. Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University, Dr Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, and the members of the board were present during the convocation.

Addressing Anant graduands during his convocation address, Dr Vembu said, “Coming to Anant National University has truly been a joy. The creativity and purpose-driven designs by Anant students blew my mind. I saw remarkable work, the kind of innovation our nation urgently needs. We often celebrate the achievements of our past, yet rarely do we pause to honour what we are building in the present. We must think beyond our own lifetimes and create for the future, and Anant is clearly teaching its students to do exactly that. Good design elevates the soul and spirit, and I have seen that spirit alive across this campus. Keep dreaming, stay young, stay relevant. When you suspend your ego and stop trying to make a statement, you often end up making your most powerful one. Focus on the problem, and extraordinary work will follow.”

Dr Sridhar Vembu co-founded Zoho Corporation in 1996 and served as the company’s CEO from 2000 to 2024. In 2025, he assumed the role of Chief Scientist to focus on deep-tech R&D, particularly in AI development. Zoho Corporation has emerged as the largest software product company in India while pursuing a unique set of choices that span hiring, training, product strategy, location and customer satisfaction, all driven by a holistic philosophy that puts contentment and humility as key virtues.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University, said, “Design gives us the tools to reimagine industries, rebuild communities and renew our environment. It is how we transition from ‘Make in India’ as an aspiration to ‘Design for India’ as a philosophy, one rooted in creativity, craftsmanship and care. At Anant National University, we see ourselves as a part of this national mission. We are not just teaching design, we are helping young people apply it to life, to society and to the challenges of our time. We are helping them turn creativity into careers that make a difference, careers that build, repair and renew the world around us.”

Congratulating the graduands, Dr Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, shared, “As you enter this new chapter of your life, remember that there couldn’t have been a better time to begin this journey. India stands in a moment of remarkable opportunity. We are growing, innovating and moving with purpose toward becoming Viksit Bharat within just a few decades. And you will be the builders of that India. An India that is sustainable, inclusive and globally recognised. An India where design thinking shapes governance, industry and everyday life for all citizens.”

The ceremony also recognised exceptional students across different categories spanning all programmes, including Academic Excellence, Outstanding Academic Performance, Best Innovation, Best Graduation Project, Best Thesis, Best Live-Action Project and Best Student. For the Convocation Ceremony, the university campus transformed into a dynamic exhibition space, with galleries, auditoriums and studios displaying student projects, celebrating their journey of innovation and dedication.

In the past, convocations at Anant National University have been graced by Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Mrs Sudha Murty, Padma Vibhushan Shri B V Doshi, Padma Bhushan Shri N Chandrasekaran and Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri R N Ravi.

Delete Edit



