Rakhee Gulzar Returns to Bengali Cinema in ‘Amar Boss’

Renowned for illuminating the silver screen for decades, Rakhee Gulzar is making a comeback in Bengali films after a hiatus. Her last theatrical release in Bengal was Rituparno Ghosh’s 'Shubho Mahurat' (2003) even though she was seen in Gautam Halder’s 'Nirban’, which did rounds of several film festivals in 2019 as it didn't have a theatrical release. It thus clocks two decades of seeing Rakhee on the big screen in a Bengali film.



'Nirban' was included in the Indian Panorama section of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India and was later screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019. Rakhee Gulzar will portray the protagonist in 'Amar Boss,' directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, with shooting expected to commence on January 3. The film also features Shiboprosad and Srabanti Chatterjee.

Reflecting on her quiet life in Panvel during KIFF (2019), Rakhee shared her experiences of visiting Kolkata anonymously and exploring the local markets. She expressed joy in being able to move around without much recognition. She also spoke about being choosy, “I used to work in cinema when it was very different. But I have no regrets about stopping, about not working with directors I have not wrked with. My favourite director is Tapan Sinha, I love the way he made films for everyone. As an actress, I have had the same beliefs.”

Nandita Roy expressed her excitement about working with Rakhee Gulzar, stating, “I have great regards for Rakhee di and wanted to work with her for long. Amar Boss was conceived keeping her in mind. We are delighted about getting this opportunity to work with her.”

Shiboprosad added, “We have been in touch with Rakhee di for quite sometime now. She has seen most of our films and said her favourite is Haami. She is not just a gem of an actress but also a warm person, a straight talker… someone who shares so much love for the animals as well. She has many, many qualities that are truly mesmerizing. We are proud to work with her.”

Notably, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Puja film, Raktabeej, which has been immensely successful at the box office and has garnered praises galore, marked the comeback of yet another veteran actor --- Victor Banerjee. The film is set to complete 50 days in theatres soon. Now, we are thrilled for Rakhee's comeback on the silver screen in Bengali cinema with 'Amar Boss.'