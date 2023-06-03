Rakul looks chirpy in a two-piece bikini

The ever gorgeous Rakul Preet took to Instagram and shared these beautiful pictures in which she was seen having a good time during her ongoing vacation in Maldives. The svelte beauty looks ravishing in a fluorescent yellow two-piece bikini, and left her fans asking for more. “Chirpy and happy (sic),'” that’s how Rakul described her state of mind in these pictures. She even followed up the caption with 3 yellow hearts.

In the pictures, Rakul is seen posing for the camera, relaxing on the shore and playing with the waves. Going by the hashtags Rakul mentioned in her post, this seems to be a sponsored holiday by a travel company. Rakul is enjoying her stay at the Patina Hotel in Maldives.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi comedy, “Ayalaan,” and Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s highlights patriotic drama, “Indian 2.”

























