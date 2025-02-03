Rakuldazzles with her fashion statement

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh is turning heads once again as she gears up for the release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The much-anticipated romantic comedy is set to hit theaters on February 21, and with promotions in full swing, Rakul is making a bold fashion statement at every turn.

For her latest appearance, the actress dazzled in a striking blue sleeveless gown, exuding effortless elegance. She paired the ensemble with sleek black slip-ons and a delicate silver bangle, while her open, colored locks added a touch of glam. Known for her impeccable style, Rakul continues to impress fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with her promotional looks.

Meanwhile, the recently released trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi has already created a buzz, promising an entertaining love triangle filled with comedy, drama, and romance. The film follows a chaotic yet hilarious battle between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh as they compete for Arjun Kapoor’s affection, adding a fun twist to the genre.

With anticipation building for the film’s release, Rakul’s sartorial choices and on-screen charm are keeping audiences hooked. As the countdown to February 21 begins, fans are eager to see how this love triangle unfolds on the big screen.



























