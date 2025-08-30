Rakul’s hat becomes the star of her latest cover shoot

Sometimes, accessories steal the spotlight from even the most glamorous gowns—and Rakul Preet Singh just proved it. For her latest HT City cover shoot, the actress stunned in a velvet green embroidered dress, but it was her striking hat that had everyone talking. Designed with such precision and sharpness, many fans questioned whether the headpiece was real or a digital creation, giving the cover a futuristic, AI-inspired intrigue.

Even with the hat sparking speculation, Rakul’s effortless charm shone through. She carried herself with poise, confidence, and the kind of ease that comes from two decades in the industry. The blend of rich fabric, intricate embroidery, and her composed expressions transformed the visuals into something more than just fashion photography—they felt like art in motion.

This isn’t the first time Rakul has surprised audiences with her style statements, but the cover reminded fans why she remains a fashion favourite. Her ability to reinvent herself while still holding a natural grace continues to keep her in the spotlight.

Beyond the world of fashion, Rakul has a busy schedule on the big screen. She will soon be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma. Starring opposite R. Madhavan, the film is expected to revive the quirky energy of its predecessor, giving fans another reason to eagerly await her next move.