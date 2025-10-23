Ram Charan and Upasana Expect Second Child | Diwali Celebration News 2025

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela expect their second child. Upasana shared a happy video during Diwali, showing the whole family together. Fans feel excited and guess the new baby might be a boy.

Ram Charan and Upasana married in 2012. Their daughter, Klin Kaara, arrived on June 20, 2023. They keep her face private.

The couple and their family celebrated this special news with close relatives, including Ram Charan’s famous family members.

Diwali brought great joy as they prepare to welcome their new baby. Upasana Konidela shared the news on X with a video.

This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love & double the blessings.

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YuSYmL82dd — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 23, 2025












