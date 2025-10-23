  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Ram Charan and Upasana Expect Second Child | Diwali Celebration News 2025

Ram Charan Stuns Crowd With Archery Display at Dussehra; Wife Upasana Shares The Glimpse
x

Ram Charan Stuns Crowd With Archery Display at Dussehra; Wife Upasana Shares The Glimpse

Highlights

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced their second pregnancy during Diwali with a family video. Fans await more news about their growing family.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela expect their second child. Upasana shared a happy video during Diwali, showing the whole family together. Fans feel excited and guess the new baby might be a boy.

Ram Charan and Upasana married in 2012. Their daughter, Klin Kaara, arrived on June 20, 2023. They keep her face private.

The couple and their family celebrated this special news with close relatives, including Ram Charan’s famous family members.

Diwali brought great joy as they prepare to welcome their new baby. Upasana Konidela shared the news on X with a video.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick