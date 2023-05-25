Live
Ram Charan Launches His New Production House To Encourage The New Talent
- Mega Power Star Ram Charan launched his own production house ‘V Mega Pictures’ in collaboration with his friend Vikram!
- He will next be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer movie!
Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan is no more confined to only the Telugu film industry. After the huge success of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie, his next movie are being made with a Pan-Indian appeal and even Hollywood directors are eyeing on our Ram and Bheem after winning the prestigious Oscars 2023 award. He recently attended the G20 summit in Kashmir and expressed his wish to work in Hollywood but stated that he wants to a condition to the makers that they should explore the beauty of Indian cities especially Kashmir for shooting. Already the mega family has their own production house, Konidela Productions but now Charan also started off his own production venture 'V Mega Pictures' in collaboration with his friend Vikram.
They shared this news on social media by jotting down, “An exciting announcement. Happy to present #VMegaPictures, the new age production house in association with Mega Power @AlwaysRamCharan. We are all set to bring forth the best of talent and films”.
Well, Vikram and Ram Charan want to encourage and provide a platform to encourage the new talent to showcase their talent to the world of cinema.
Ram Charan is presently busy with RC 15 and RC 16 movies which are being helmed by Shankar and Buchi Babu Sana.