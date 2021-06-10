Ram Charan to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the star directors of the Tamil film industry. After Maanagaram, Khaaki, and Master, the director is currently working on the prestigious project Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. After this, he might be working with none other than Ram Charan in Telugu.

Lokesh's debut in Tollywood is in talks for a long time. The director is said to have taken advances from a couple of production houses already. The buzz is that Mythri Movie Makers is planning to launch him in Telugu with Ram Charan in the lead role. The reports say that he is going to get a remuneration of 5 Cr.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Setupathi for Vikram. As soon as he wraps up the film, the director will focus on his Telugu debut.