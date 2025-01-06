Ram Charan’s ‘Unstoppable with NBK Season 4’ episode promo sparks buzz

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, featuring the global superstar Ram Charan, is set to captivate audiences with an unforgettable blend of heartwarming moments, laughter, and plenty of surprises. The promo for the episode, released recently, has already sparked a buzz, making it one of the most talked-about episodes of the season.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Sankranti celebrations, the episode promises to deliver an extraordinary experience. Host Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) sets the tone by teasing viewers with hints of an "unpredictable" and "full of surprises" conversation, referring to Ram Charan as the ‘Mega Family Star’. What follows is an intimate and fun-filled exchange that delves into personal moments and emotions.

The episode features a touching video message from Ram Charan’s grandmother, Anjana Devi, and mother, Surekha Konidela, as they share their heartfelt wishes for their grandson in 2025. The atmosphere takes a deeply emotional turn when NBK surprises Charan with the birth video of his daughter, prompting him to reflect on the immense joy and blessings her arrival has brought to his life, and to that of his legendary father, Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan also opens up about his experience as a new father, sharing adorable stories of his daughter’s playful antics and how she’s already keeping him busy. The conversation takes a lighthearted turn when NBK jokingly asks when Charan plans to reveal his daughter’s face, to which Charan’s heartfelt response is, "When she calls me 'Dad.'"

Adding more fun to the episode, Ram Charan introduces his beloved pet, Rhyme Konidela, who steals the show with a grand entrance. Ram Charan shares a hilarious anecdote about how he often sends Rhyme to his wife, Upasana, whenever she’s upset with him, giving fans a glimpse into his lighthearted, humorous side.

The episode also features special appearances by Ram Charan’s best friend and actor Sharwanand, who adds warmth and nostalgia to the conversation. To top it all off, the episode includes a playful phone call with Rebel Star Prabhas, who shares some surprising and hilarious secrets about his best friend, Ram Charan, leaving the audience in splits.

Fans will also get a sneak peek into Charan’s collaboration with producer Dil Raju on the much-awaited film Game Changer, as the three of them share a light moment, grooving together for an unforgettable segment.

This episode of Unstoppable with NBK is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions, fun, and camaraderie. Tune in on January 8, 2025, exclusively on aha OTT, for a truly remarkable conversation with global star Ram Charan!









