Ram Charan’s‘RC 16’set to kick off with grand pooja ceremony tomorrow

Amidst his busy schedule filming Shankar Shanmugam’s "Game Changer" in Vizag, Ram Charan, hailed as the Man of Masses, gears up for his next venture, RC 16, in collaboration with director BuchiBabu Sana, acclaimed for his work in the hit film "Uppena."

The latest buzz suggests that the grand pooja ceremony for RC 16 is slated for tomorrow in Hyderabad. This much-anticipated pan-Indian project will witness a star-studded launch ceremony attended by the film's team and prominent guests. Stay tuned for further updates as more details about the film are set to be unveiled soon.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor is set to share the screen with Ram Charan in this upcoming sports drama. Proudly backed by the esteemed production house, Mythri Movie Makers, Venkata Satish Kilaru marks his grand entry into film production with this high-budget venture, produced under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The regular shoot for the film is scheduled to kick off soon, promising audiences captivating melodies by none other than the musical maestro AR Rahman.