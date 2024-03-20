Ram Charan’s‘RC16’: A star-studded saga unfolds with grand launch event

Global icon Ram Charan's meteoric rise to fame has reached new heights following his standout performance in Rajamouli's magnum opus, "RRR." As he delves into his next cinematic venture, the political thriller "Game Changer," helmed by renowned filmmaker Shankar, fans are abuzz with excitement. However, it's his next project, affectionately dubbed RC16, that has set the industry abuzz with anticipation.

RC16, under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana, a protege of acclaimed director Sukumar, has been a subject of much speculation and eagerness among fans. The project, backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru's Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, promises to be a cinematic extravaganza of unparalleled proportions.

Wednesday, marked the grand launch event of RC16, a spectacle attended by luminaries from the Telugu film industry, including the legendary Mega Star Chiranjeevi, director Shankar, and ace filmmaker Sukumar. The presence of esteemed producers like Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Boney Kapoor added to the event's grandeur.

The launch ceremony commenced with a traditional puja, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of this highly anticipated project. Allu Aravind, a stalwart of the industry, handed over the bound script to director Buchi Babu Sana, signifying the official commencement of filming.

Star director Shankar, who is currently collaborating with Ram Charan on "Game Changer," directed the inaugural shot of RC16, capturing the chemistry between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The presence of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, who sounded the clapboard, added a touch of reverence to the proceedings.

Director BuchiBabu Sana expressed his gratitude towards Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Sukumar for their unwavering support and mentorship. He reflected on his journey from being an assistant director on "Rangasthalam" to helming RC16, expressing determination to make the most of this opportunity.

One of the most significant announcements during the launch was the inclusion of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who will be lending his musical genius to RC16. Rahman's association with the project adds an extra layer of prestige and excitement, further elevating the film's anticipation.

Ram Charan, in his address, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with BuchiBabu Sana and A.R. Rahman. He also shared his excitement about working alongside Janhvi Kapoor, evoking nostalgia for the legendary collaborations between his father, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and Janhvi's mother, the late Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor, visibly thrilled about her role in RC16, thanked BuchiBabu Sana for the opportunity and expressed her excitement about the project's potential.With a stellar cast, including Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, and an internationally acclaimed crew, including AR Rahman and cinematographer Rathnavelu, RC16 promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.



