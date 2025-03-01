Live
Ram Madhvani’s Pre-Shoot Tradition: The Waking of a Nation Cast Finds Inspiration from Manpreet Singh
Acclaimed director Ram Madhvani, known for his award-winning films and gripping web series, continues to bring compelling narratives to life. With projects such as Neerja, Aarya, and Dhamaka, he has cemented his place as one of India’s finest storytellers. Now, his latest historical thriller, The Waking of a Nation, is set to release on Sony LIV on 7th March 2025, promising a fresh perspective on India’s fight for independence.
The series features a stellar cast, including Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, all portraying roles that shed new light on India’s colonial past. Set against the harrowing backdrop of Jallianwala Bagh, The Waking of a Nation explores the emotional and political turmoil of the era, offering a deep dive into the conspiracies that led to the massacre and its lasting impact. Taaruk Raina plays Kantilal, a lawyer, who, along with his friends, uncovers hidden truths despite their conflicting ideologies.
Ram Madhvani is widely recognised for his distinctive filmmaking approach, one that goes beyond technical excellence to ensure an inspired and energised cast. Sharing his unique pre-shoot tradition, the director revealed how he motivates his team before filming crucial sequences. "This time, I had a motivational speaker, Comic Singh, Manpreet Singh, who came in and inspired the crowd during our Amritsar schedule," he said.
Expanding on this, Madhvani reflected on a similar practice he followed while filming Neerja. "Every day, I brought in a new speaker to motivate the team. On the first day, Aamir Khan addressed the 250-member crew. The next day, Boman Irani and Rajkumar Hirani spoke, followed by Vidya Balan and Anil Kapoor. Their words gave the team a deeper understanding of our work and its significance. Without motivation, you cannot expect the same energy in return."
Through The Waking of a Nation, Ram Madhvani aims to unearth the lesser-known intricacies of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, bringing history to life with a gripping narrative. As anticipation builds for its 7th March release on Sony LIV, the series promises to offer an intense, emotionally charged experience, shedding new light on one of India's most pivotal moments in history.