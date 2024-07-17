Ram Pothineni’s ‘Double iSmart’ Revs Up with Energetic Second Song ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’

The highly anticipated Telugu action film ‘Double iSmart,’ starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh, is raising the hype meter with its second song release. ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ dropped today, further amplifying the excitement surrounding this sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Smart Shankar.

Composed by the legendary Mani Sharma, the song pulsates with pure mass energy. Rahul Sipligunj and Keerthana Sharma deliver power-packed vocals, perfectly complementing Kasarla Shyam's electrifying lyrics.

Fans will be delighted to hear echoes of the ‘Dimak Kharab’ tune from Smart Shankar woven into ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta,’ creating a sense of familiar yet fresh energy. Ram Pothineni explodes onto the screen with his dynamic dance moves, joined by the captivating Kavya Thapar, who shines with both glamour and grace.

The song cleverly incorporates popular social media memes, including the now-iconic ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ dialogue from Telangana CM KCR, and the ubiquitous ‘Enjoy.. Pandago’ phrase. These references add a layer of contemporary fun and connect with the audience on a deeper level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Kba0qmTtZE

Following the chart-topping success of the first song, ‘SteppaMaar,’ ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ promises to be another chartbuster, further fueling the film's pre-release buzz.

‘Double iSmart’ boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, along with Bani J, Ali, Getup Srinu, Shayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, Temper Vamsi, and Uttek.

The film's release date has been confirmed for August 15th, 2024, across pan-India theaters. Initially slated for a March release, a brief production delay ensured a polished final product. This strategic move strategically avoids a clash with the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa 2.’

Directed by the acclaimed Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmi Kaur, ‘Double iSmart’ promises to be a high-octane action extravaganza releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Get ready to witness a masala film experience like no other this Independence Day!