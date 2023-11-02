Ram Pothineni's Skanda movie Now Available on this OTT Platform





"Experience the high-octane energy of renowned actor Ram Pothineni in the much-anticipated pan-Indian mass action drama, Skanda, directed by the successful filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu. This blockbuster hit the screens in September 2023, capturing the hearts of audiences with its intense storyline and stellar performances. The movie features the talented Sreeleela as the leading lady, adding charm and grace to the narrative.

Exciting news for movie enthusiasts! Disney Plus Hotstar has officially released Skanda on its platform for streaming. Now, you can enjoy this action-packed extravaganza in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages from the comfort of your home. Unfortunately, there is no update yet on the release date for the Hindi version, but stay tuned for updates.

Skanda boasts an ensemble cast, including Saiee Manjrekar, Prince Cecil, Gautami, Indraja, Raja, Srikanth, Sharath Lohitashwa, Prithviraj, and others, all delivering powerful performances that enhance the movie's impact. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the esteemed Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, ensuring top-notch quality and entertainment value.



