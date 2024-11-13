Ramana Gogula Returns to Sing After 18 Years for Venkatesh's film

After an 18-year hiatus from playback singing, renowned singer Ramana Gogula is set to make his comeback in Telugu cinema. His return comes in the form of a song for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, an upcoming film starring Victory Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The first look of the film was unveiled recently, generating buzz among fans, and now the focus is on the film's first single, Godari Gattumeeda. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the song features Ramana Gogula’s distinctive voice, which is expected to bring a fresh dimension to the track. Anil Ravipudi, known for his creative approach to filmmaking, opted for Gogula’s voice because he felt the song required something unique—something different from the usual.

Ramana Gogula, who became a household name with his soulful renditions in the 1990s and early 2000s, was last heard in the Telugu film industry in 2006 with Lakshmi. His return to playback singing after such a long gap is a moment of nostalgia for many fans who grew up listening to his memorable hits. For Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the lyrics of Godari Gattumeeda were penned by Bhaskarabhatla, another stalwart of the industry, ensuring that the song is both lyrically rich and melodically impactful.

The film itself promises an engaging story, with Venkatesh playing the role of an ex-cop. The cast also includes Aishwarya Rajesh as his wife and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his former lover, bringing together a talented ensemble for what is expected to be a highly engaging narrative.

With the song Godari Gattumeeda already generating interest and Ramana Gogula’s return to playback singing after nearly two decades, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release. Fans of Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, and Ramana Gogula alike are eagerly waiting to see what this collaboration will bring to the big screen when the film releases this festive season.