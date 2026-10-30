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Ramayana Censor Report Is Out: Check Out Its Certificate And Runtime
In Short
Right from our childhood, we grew up hearing many stories of Prabhu Sree Ram, isn’t it? And of course, The Ramayana has also taught generations the difference between good and evil.
Thus, it has become the best classic on the big screens too. Right from Senior NTR to Prabhas, we have seen a bunch of actors essaying the role of Shree Ram on the silver screens and now it’s the turn of Bollywood’s ace actor Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Yash will be seen as deadly Raavan in this mythological tale. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 5th November, 2026, the makers are busy with promotions. As the first premier of this movie generated enough buzz on social media, the advance sales report broke many records.
Well, the makers also wrapped up their censor formalities and bagged U/A certificate and holds 3 hours 15 minutes run time.
Of late, the makers also unveiled the first look poster of Rakul Preet Singh and introduced her as Surpanaka. Her royal appeal as Raavana’s sister also raised the expectations on this movie.
This movie also has an ensemble cast of:
• Ranbir Kapoor as Rama
• Ravi Dubey as Lakshman
• Sai Pallavi as Sita
• Kiara Sadh as young Sita
• Sunny Deol as Hanuman
• Yash as Ravana
• Arun Govil as Dasharatha
• Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi
• Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya
• Sonal Jha as Sumitra
• Adinath Kothare as Bharata
• Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna
• Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
• Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha
This most-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Ramayan Part One is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations DNEG banners.
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