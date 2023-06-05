Rambha birthday special: Actress who ruled for almost two decades

With a career spanning almost two decades, Rambha has been a part of more than 100 films made in 8 languages. The actress is known for co-starring in Salman Khan's blockbuster hit “Judwaa,” which was released in the year 1997. The former actress whose original name is Vijayalakshmi, was one of the prominent stars in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also worked in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi cinema along with a handful of Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. Rambha quit acting in 2010 after she got married. The Gharwali Baharwali actress, who has been away from the limelight for long, turns 47 today. Here's looking at what the actress looks like now.





The former actress is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Over the years, the star has seen a lot of changes in her looks. Rambha made it to headlines previously in 2018 when Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, and Prabhudheva met Rambha and her family post their “Dabangg” Tour Reloaded performance in Canada.



There aren't many changes in her appearance and the actress looks young as ever even after so many years. Her fans still love her for her memorable films. The actress is active in the South film industry and her fans keep on asking her to star in more films.







Getting back from injuries after an accident in 2022



The “Aa Okkati Adakku” actress last hit the headlines in November 2022 when she suffered injuries in a major car accident in Canada. While she suffered minor injuries, her daughter Sasha was admitted to the hospital. Later, she appeared on a live session on Instagram, in which she revealed that they have all recovered from the accident, and they were all back at home. She also thanked everyone who prayed for her daughter.







For the unversed, the former actress now resides in Canada with her husband and three children. Rambha quit acting in 2010 after she tied the knot with Canadian businessman Indhran Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto. She was a popular face in Indian cinema having starred in films like “Aa Okkati Adakku,” “Sargam,” “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani” and “Gharwali Baharwali” among others.





Rambha emerged as one of the most sought after actresses in the 90’s, both in North and South India. She appeared in many films across different regional languages throughout her career. One of the dream heroines in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, Rambha appeared alongside a few of India’s top leading superstars including Rajinikanth, Ajithkumar, Vijay, Prashanth, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Chiranjeevi. She also appeared in special songs Like Nachore Nachore beside Jr NTR in “Yamadonga” and Attantode beside Allu Arjun in “Desamuduru.”



In addition to her charming personality, the actress mesmerized fans with her dance moves. Today, on the occasion of Rambha’s birthday, let’s look at some of the popular songs that made Rambha a national star.

Suno Miya Suno Miya (Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta)

Chori Chori Aankh (Beti No.1)

Hai Udd Gayi (Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta)

Mathekki Thooge (Bavagaru Bagunnara)

Ek Taraf Hai Gharwali Ek Taraf Baharwali (Gharwali Baharwali)