Rana Daggubati announces Lords of the Deccan at the Comic Con USA; to stream on Sony LIV

Sony LIV in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, announces its latest Telugu original, Lords of the Deccan, a historical action-drama series. Rana Daggubati made this announcement at Comic Con USA. Adapted from the Indian bestseller, ‘Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas’, written by Anrirudh Kanisetti, the series takes us back in time to witness the birth of the Chalukyas, a dynasty that shaped southern India for centuries.

Commenting on the announcement, Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content, Sony LIV said, "Sony LIV believes in taking great Indian stories to audiences across the globe. And in keeping with that, we are embarking on the exciting journey of capturing the history of the glorious dynasties of southern India by adapting the celebrated book ‘Lords of the Deccan’ by Anirudh Kanisetti. We are elated that we are joining hands with Rana Daggubati on this journey. Together, we are excited about bringing these untold histories - the glorious dynasties, the majestic lands, the valiant kings, and their many wars - to our audiences from across the world."

Lords of the Deccan was the author’s debut work and one of the most talked-about history books of 2022. It even won the Book of the Year (Non-Fiction) Award at The Mumbai LitFest.