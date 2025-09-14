Rana Daggubati in ‘Parasakthi’; Sivakarthikeyan gives a hint

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan continues to surprise audiences by experimenting with diverse genres. From lighthearted entertainers like Don and Doctor to the action-packed Maaveeran, the actor has carved a distinct space in Tamil cinema. His performance in Amaran not only won critical acclaim but also earned him the SIIMA 2025 Best Actor (Tamil) award, cementing his reputation as a national-level performer.

Currently, Sivakarthikeyan is enjoying the success of his action drama Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Meanwhile, all eyes are on his upcoming project Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara. The film has already sparked tremendous buzz due to its intriguing backdrop, revolving around the historic Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu during 1965.

Adding to the excitement, speculation has been rife about Rana Daggubati’s involvement in the film. Fueling the rumors further, Sivakarthikeyan, while speaking at the SIIMA function, confirmed Rana’s participation in one of his upcoming projects—though he refrained from naming the film. Fans were quick to interpret his comments as a strong hint towards Parasakthi.

Rana was also reportedly spotted on the sets of Parasakthi in Pollachi, alongside actress Sreeleela, further strengthening the speculation. The film features an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Abbas, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh in pivotal roles.

If confirmed, Rana’s presence is expected to bring added star power and intensity to Sudha Kongara’s much-anticipated period drama.