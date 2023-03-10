Rana Naidu: Available for Streaming at this time

The debut web series of Tollywood star actor Victory Venkatesh, Rana Naidu, has garnered significant attention with its unique promotions, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release. Rana Daggubati, another Telugu actor, played the son of Venky in this crime drama.

The 10-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix starting today. Many netizens expected the Hindi series, which is also available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, to be released at 12 AM today. However, Netflix confirmed that the series will be released at 01:30 PM today. We will have to wait a few more hours to witness the feud between the leads.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is the Indian adaptation of the popular American TV series Ray Donovan. The series also features Suchitra Pillai, Gourav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in key roles. Keep checking this space for the latest OTT updates.