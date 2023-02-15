"Rana Naidu" Trailer Launch Event: Deets Inside

Tollywood icons Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are collaborating for a new Hindi web series named "Rana Naidu," which is a crime drama set to stream on Netflix. The duo has been actively promoting the series in the lead-up to the trailer launch event, releasing several promotional videos to build hype.

Reliable sources indicate that the trailer launch will occur in a renowned 5-star hotel in Mumbai this evening, starting at 6:30 PM. The event will feature the presence of Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, and other members of the "Rana Naidu" team. The Indian adaptation of the well-known American TV series Ray Donovan, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, is slated to premiere next month. Stay tuned for further updates.